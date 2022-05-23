CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday paid homage to the Lahore police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard lives and properties of the citizens, and invited five families of martyrs from the rank of constable to inspector at his office and spent valuable time with them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday paid homage to the Lahore police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard lives and properties of the citizens, and invited five families of martyrs from the rank of constable to inspector at his office and spent valuable time with them.

Family members of martyred Inspector Ahmad Mukhtar, Sub Inspector Tajjamal Hussain, Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Amin, Constables Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Latif were invited at CCPO Office.

SSP Administration Atif Nazir, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other officers were present on this occasion.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana inquired about the problems being faced by the family members of the martyrs and issued orders on the spot for their earliest redressal. He directed SSP Administration and other concerned officers to look after the affairs of heirs of martyrs of police and solve their problems on top priority.

The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection to the children of the martyrs, he mingled with them and presented them gifts. The family members of the martyrs along with children expressed their gratitude for the honor and personal attention given to them by the Commander Lahore Police.

The CCPO, on this occasion said, Lahore police had sacrificed 327 lives in the line of duty and morale of Lahore police was even more high to follow the footsteps of its martyred Jawans.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said all out resources were being utilized for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of Lahore police had written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

The CCPO said that the whole nation remembered the sacrifices rendered by martyred police Jawans to make the country save and peaceful as well as free of terrorism. Shaheed Inspector Ahmad Mukhtar while posted at security duty at Sessions Court had laid his life in a terroristic blast.

SHO PS Shadbagh SI Tajjamal Hussain sacrificed his life when shot during a raid on some suspect criminals at Defense area. ASI Muhammad Amin, posted at PS Sanda, laid his life as shot during a raid on proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes.

Constables Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Latif had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during separate encounters with criminals.