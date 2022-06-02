UrduPoint.com

CCPO Pays Homage To Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 06:23 PM

CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Billal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday met the families of martyrs of Lahore police who sacrificed their lives in line of duty during a suicidal bomb blast at old Vegetable market Kot Lakhpat near Irfa Kareem IT Tower in 2017

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Billal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday met the families of martyrs of Lahore police who sacrificed their lives in line of duty during a suicidal bomb blast at old Vegetable market Kot Lakhpat near Irfa Kareem IT Tower in 2017.

The family members of martyrs included two real constables' brothers Abid Ali and Moazzam Ali, who were on security duty at that unfortunate moment. The other family members of martyrs of same tragic incident, included Shaheed constables Ali Raza Nazir, Ghulam Murtaza and Umair Ghani.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel who safeguarded their countrymen against the cowardly terrorist activities of the enemy. The CCPO Lahore inquired about the problems being faced by the family members of martyrs and issued on the spot orders for their earliest redressal.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, the affairs of education, health, marriages and employment of heirs of martyrs were among top priorities of police.

He directed the police officers concerned to look after the affairs of family members of martyrs and resolve their problems on top priority. The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection to the children of martyrs, mingled up and presented them gifts.

The family members of martyrs along with children expressed their gratitude for the honor and personal attention given to them by the Commander Lahore Police.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on this occasion said that Lahore police had sacrificed 328 lives in line of duty, adding that all out resources were being utilized for the welfare andbetterment of families of martyrs as these heroes of Lahore police had written history of braveryand courage with their blood.

Related Topics

Lahore Terrorist Police Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Education Same Abid Ali 2017 Market Family All Top Blood Employment Love

Recent Stories

Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup ..

Pak blind archery squad announced for European Cup

2 minutes ago
 Miftah Ismail for expediting process of importing ..

Miftah Ismail for expediting process of importing edible oil

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Recommends Alliance to Increase Oil Output b ..

OPEC+ Recommends Alliance to Increase Oil Output by 648,000 Bpd in July - Source

2 minutes ago
 Secy Health serves notices to 30 health officials, ..

Secy Health serves notices to 30 health officials, employees over absence from d ..

2 minutes ago
 Sonali Bandre reveals she took many mediocre roles ..

Sonali Bandre reveals she took many mediocre roles to pay rents

24 minutes ago
 Sides to Yemen Conflict Agree to Renew Truce for 2 ..

Sides to Yemen Conflict Agree to Renew Truce for 2 Months - UN Special Envoy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.