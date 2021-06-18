CCPO pays surprise visit to police station

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar paid surprise visit to Police Station Ghaziabad here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar paid surprise visit to Police Station Ghaziabad here on Friday.

He inspected front desk, reporting and record room, lockup and other sections besides checking attendance of the staff and record.

He expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness in the police station.

Dogar reprimanded the SHO and In charge Investigation Ghaziabad and ordered to issue show cause notices to the both on unsatisfactory performance.

He appreciated the performance of DSP CIA Danish Ranjha. SHO Ghaziabad briefed the CCPO aboutperformance of the police station.