UrduPoint.com

CCPO Pays Tribute To Martyred Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday paid rich tribute to the five martyred policemen who embraced martyrdom in the tragic Data Darbar incident.

In his message issued on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the Data Darbar tragedy, the CCPO said that the officers and officials of the Lahore police, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of their fellow countrymen, were an inspiration to us.

The CCPO expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and remarked that the memories of the martyrs of the Data Darbar tragedy would always be remembered.

He said that the Lahore police would always prioritize the welfare of the heirs of the martyrs, recognizing their immense sacrifice for the nation.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the sacrifices of the brave policemen would never be forgotten and that the stories of their courage would serve as a beacon for the entire force, he added.

He urged all policemen to renew their commitment to the protection of lives and property, pledging that they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the greater good of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Sunday All Data Darbar

