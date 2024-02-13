CCPO Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Charing Cross Tragedy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 11:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy will forever live in their hearts.
In his message on the anniversary of the Charing Cross incident, the CCPO said that DIG Capt (retd) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Mahmood Gondal, ASI Muhammad Amin, Head Constable Ismatullah, Constable Nadeem Tanvir, Constable Irfan Mahmood and Constable Muhammad islam sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Kamyana said, "The police martyrs sacrificed their today for our tomorrow," adding that the martyrs are the pride of the department. "The memories of the Charing Cross martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts," he added.
