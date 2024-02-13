Open Menu

CCPO Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Charing Cross Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 11:43 PM

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy will forever live in their hearts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy will forever live in their hearts.

In his message on the anniversary of the Charing Cross incident, the CCPO said that DIG Capt (retd) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Mahmood Gondal, ASI Muhammad Amin, Head Constable Ismatullah, Constable Nadeem Tanvir, Constable Irfan Mahmood and Constable Muhammad islam sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Kamyana said, "The police martyrs sacrificed their today for our tomorrow," adding that the martyrs are the pride of the department. "The memories of the Charing Cross martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts," he added.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

50 seconds ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

2 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

2 minutes ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

23 minutes ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

23 minutes ago
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

23 minutes ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

21 minutes ago
 ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for ..

ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43

21 minutes ago
 Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared po ..

Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP

21 minutes ago
 NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards case ..

NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases

21 minutes ago
 Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan