CCPO Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of police, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of police, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens.

Five families of martyrs of Lahore police from the rank of constable to inspector were invited at CCPO office. The Family members of martyred Inspector Rana Shahid Hussain, Head constable Allah Ditta, Constables Muhammad Khalid, Rehmat Ali and Muhammad Mushtaq were among the invitees.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other related officers were also present. While talking to the family members of the martyrs, the CCPO paid homage to the great sacrifices of the fallen heroes of police and inquired about the problems being faced by the heirs of the martyrs.

He issued orders on-the-spot for the earliest redress of the grievances. Bilal Kamyana directed SSP Admin and other officers concerned to look after the affairs of heirs of martyrs of police and solve their problems on top priority.

The CCPO expressed his love and affection to the children of the martyrs, he mingled up with them and presented them gifts. He said the department was fully responsible for taking care of all the matters including education, health and employment of the children of the martyrs of police.

He said: "Though we cannot bring back your loved-ones, we stand with you in every moment of happiness and sorrow of the family members of martyrs." The CCPO said the children of martyrs had been given scholarships on regular basis to get education from the best educational institutions and grants were released for the medical treatment of families.

The family members expressed their gratitude for the honor and personal attention given to them by the commander Lahore Police.

