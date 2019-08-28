UrduPoint.com
CCPO Peshawar Directs Special Security Plan For Muharram Ul Harram

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:29 PM

CCPO Peshawar directs special security plan for Muharram ul Harram

The Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize special security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize special security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram, he directed foolproof security of all Imambargha, Mosques, Muharram processions, Majalis and other related events and sensitive and government buildings.

The CCPO directed three-layer security provision to all Muharram processions and Majalis to ensure peaceful observance of the holy month.

He further directed the police high-ups to expedite information based operations in and around the provincial capital besides collecting data of all persons staying at hotels and Inns within the district.

He directed the police officials to use helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty and ensure strict monitoring of all entry and exist points in the city.

The police chief urged the Ulemas, stakeholders and notables of all sects to cooperate with the district administration and police in maintaining peace and tranquility during the holy month and respect each others' sect.

