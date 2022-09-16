UrduPoint.com

CCPO Pins Badges Of Promotional Ranks On 47 Constables

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 07:01 PM

CCPO pins badges of promotional ranks on 47 constables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A shoulder badge pinning ceremony of policemen was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas SSP Administration Atif Nazir, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and other officers were also present.

The CCPO with SSP Admin Atif Nazir pinned badges of promotional rank on 47 constables of operations, investigation, security division, traffic police and Elite force. They have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors on September 9 after their cases were approved in the promotion board.

The CCPO congratulated the promoted officials and said the promotion not only upgraded rankbut also enhanced responsibilities of officials to serve people with more dedicationand professionalism.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Traffic September

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.