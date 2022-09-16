CCPO pins badges of promotional ranks on 47 constables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A shoulder badge pinning ceremony of policemen was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas SSP Administration Atif Nazir, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and other officers were also present.

The CCPO with SSP Admin Atif Nazir pinned badges of promotional rank on 47 constables of operations, investigation, security division, traffic police and Elite force. They have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors on September 9 after their cases were approved in the promotion board.

The CCPO congratulated the promoted officials and said the promotion not only upgraded rankbut also enhanced responsibilities of officials to serve people with more dedicationand professionalism.