CCPO Presides Key Performance Indicators Meeting
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the key performance indicators (KPIs), introduced by the Punjab chief minister to evaluate Police Department performance.
The meeting included a detailed assessment of all divisional performances within the provincial capital.
Strategies to eradicate the beggar mafias was discussed in collaboration with the line Departments.
CCPO emphasized the Chief Minister's vision of promptly resolving complaints of women and children. He expressed satisfaction over a 39 percent reduction in motorcycle thefts, attributing it to the effective actions of Lahore Police. Additionally, he stressed the importance of preventing kite-flying, aerial firing and one-wheeling while urging police to ensure optimal public relief in alignment with the Chief Minister’s directives.
Highlighting public service as a key measure of police performance, the CCPO called on the Traffic Police to continue improving traffic discipline. He also emphasized the need to enhance the quality of investigation to provide better relief to the citizens.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including CTO Athar Waheed, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Imran Kishwar, DIG (OCU) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir and SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal.
