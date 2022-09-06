UrduPoint.com

CCPO Presides Over Meeting Of District Peace Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CCPO presides over meeting of District Peace Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday stressed the need for religious harmony, love, respect and brotherhood among people to ensure peace in the city.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri (RA) (Data Ganj Bakhsh) at the Capital City Police Headquarters.

Senator Ijaz Chaudhary also participated in the meeting whereas DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Sayyed Aziz and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO assured of comprehensive security measures besides providing foolproof security to people and said cooperation of Ulema and the community members was vital as well.

"Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary," he added.

He appealed to Ulema to play their effective role for promotion of peace andreligious harmony.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Love

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

15 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

55 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

2 hours ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.