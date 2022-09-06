CCPO presides over meeting of District Peace Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday stressed the need for religious harmony, love, respect and brotherhood among people to ensure peace in the city.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri (RA) (Data Ganj Bakhsh) at the Capital City Police Headquarters.

Senator Ijaz Chaudhary also participated in the meeting whereas DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Sayyed Aziz and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO assured of comprehensive security measures besides providing foolproof security to people and said cooperation of Ulema and the community members was vital as well.

"Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary," he added.

He appealed to Ulema to play their effective role for promotion of peace andreligious harmony.