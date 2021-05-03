UrduPoint.com
CCPO Punishes Cops, Seals Shops, Restaurants Over SOPs Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

CCPO punishes cops, seals shops, restaurants over SOPs violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, during his visit to markets to review implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), ordered for sealing restaurants including the truck stand at Sabzi Mandi for violating the ban on indoor dining and other restrictions.

The police arrested owners of restaurants and hotels including Saeed & Ilyas Dumba Karahi while eight FIRs were registered at police station Ravi Road.

The CCPO expressed displeasure over violations and said only take away and home delivery were allowed by hotels and restaurants but indoor dining was strictly prohibited, as per the government directions.

He ordered to suspend In-charge Chowki Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Bari. A letter of explanation was issued to DSP Shafique Abad Circle over poor supervision and two-year service of SHO Ravi Road was forfeited over failure in enforcement of corona SOPs.

Dogar directed all divisional SPs to take indiscriminate legal action against all hotels and restaurants not following the corona SOPs.

The CCPO also visited markets at MM Alam Road, Liberty Market and DHA to review the enforcement of corona SOPs.

During his visit, he ordered for sealing restaurants and shops including Irfan Alfalah Store, Zakir Tikka, Dogar Restaurant, Mukhtar Hot and Spicy, Karachi Bar-B-Q, Iceland and other commercial establishments.

Two-year service of SHO Defence Area (B) was forfeited for failure in enforcement of corona SOPs.

A total number of 110 FIRs were registered last day in police stations over violations of corona SOPs.

