CCPO reviews crime statistics, completion status of cases under investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over meetings to review the crime statistics of the Sadar and Iqbal Town Divisions as well as completion status of cases under investigation.

The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers, SHOs and In Charge Investigation for the month of May. He expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of the SHOs in arrest of drug dealers, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, enforcement of National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act, arrest of notorious criminals and proclaimed offenders whereas reprimanded In Charge Investigations for failing in to complete the investigation of cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery in in given timeline.

The CCPO Lahore said that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organized crimes including drugs dealing, gambling and brothels, strict legal and departmental action would be taken. The performance of SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigations would be evaluated by their performance in recovery of drugs and illegal weapons, implementation on National Action Plan, Local and Special Laws, Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act and rapid investigation of pending cases, he added.

He directed the officers to not arrest the innocent persons in nominated cases if found not guilty and send the actual culprit to jails.

He said, a month and a half was given to the SHOs and the in-charge investigation to improve their performance, however the officers failed to compliance. He said that Circle Officers, Supervisors, SHOs and Investigation Officers should make special efforts for speedy completion of investigation cases of recovery of abducted and missing children. Lists of notorious criminals and proclaimed as well as targeted offenders have been provided to all police stations, so Police officers should initiate concrete efforts to catch them for elimination of crimes in the city.

DIG Operations Capt (R) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhary, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SP Operations Sadar Division Hassan Javed Bhatti, SP Investigation Muhammad Imran, SP Operations Iqbal Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SP Investigation Rizwan Tariq, all SDPOs, SHOs and In Charge Investigation of both Sadar and Iqbal Town Divisions attended the meetings.