CCPO reviews implementation on coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that most of the people have understood the gravity of situation after the increase in positive COVID-19 cases and started wearing masks and packing up their business activities at scheduled time due to regular awareness campaign by the police through its patrolling and flag marches in the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stated this while presiding over a high level meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the overall crime control situation and implementation status on coronavirus SOPs in the city as well as discussed the outputs of the joint strategy of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure enforcement of government guide lines regarding saving people from coronavirus.

CCPO Lahore informed the meeting that Lahore police had registered as many as 3026 FIRs against the persons who violated corona SOPs in last 35 days.

Police registered as many as 149 FIRs against violations of Corona SOPs including 69 FIRs for not wearing face masks and 80 FIRs for not following SOPs regarding closure of shops and markets according to scheduled time. He also reviewed the pace of action against land grabbers, drug peddlers, gamblers and their patrons.

The meeting was briefed regarding the targeted patrolling mechanism of Lahore police in crime hotspot areas of the city.

CCPO Lahore stressed upon the Ababeel force to be more active and alert in crime hotspot areas by increasing patrolling.

All units of Lahore police including Operations and Investigation wings as well as Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units, Ababeel Force and mobile Squad must adopt a joint strategy and line of action to control crimes, maintain law and order along with containing citizens at their homes in wake of pandemic. He directed strict implementation on government directions of wearing face masks and follow SOPs regarding business activities.

CCPO said there had been a visible decrease in crime ratio and public had felt much relief as patrolling system of police was upgraded and made more effective and target oriented.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Community Guides at police stations serving citizens as their representatives and directed to improve the standard of services being provided to the citizens at Police Khidamat Marakiz.

He directed the concerned officers to make welfare of policemen and their family members on their top priority.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Operations and Investigation wings ,all divisional SSPs and concerned officers attended the meeting.