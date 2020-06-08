CCPO reviews implementation on SoPs for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday visited Moon Market, Iqbal Town to check the implementation on SoPs regarding COVID-19 and lockdown precautions.

The CCPO issued warnings to several vendors for not implementing the SoPs and said that no one would be allowed to violate the SoPs framed to counter coronavirus.

He said that action would be taken against those who would not ensure use of masks and social distances.

All resources were being utilized for the safety and security of the citizens, he maintained.

Traffic police would continue taking action against those who would not use face masks while driving or riding motorcycle, he said.

The CCPO said that divisional officers had checked more than 193 markets across the city, while 963 shops were sealed on violation of SoPs. Similarly, tickets were issued to 3,060 motorists for driving without face masks, he asserted.