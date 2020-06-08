UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Reviews Implementation On SoPs For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

CCPO reviews implementation on SoPs for COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday visited Moon Market, Iqbal Town to check the implementation on SoPs regarding COVID-19 and lockdown precautions.

The CCPO issued warnings to several vendors for not implementing the SoPs and said that no one would be allowed to violate the SoPs framed to counter coronavirus.

He said that action would be taken against those who would not ensure use of masks and social distances.

All resources were being utilized for the safety and security of the citizens, he maintained.

Traffic police would continue taking action against those who would not use face masks while driving or riding motorcycle, he said.

The CCPO said that divisional officers had checked more than 193 markets across the city, while 963 shops were sealed on violation of SoPs. Similarly, tickets were issued to 3,060 motorists for driving without face masks, he asserted.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

National Assembly speaker urges MNAs to strictly f ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Talks With Egypt's Sisi, Praises Cairo's Dip ..

7 minutes ago

Fuel stocks being replenished by OMCs: OCAC

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.