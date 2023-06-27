Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Investigation Wing Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review five months performance of the investigation wing related to under-investigation cases, pending road certificates, and the arrest of the accused.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Kamran Adil, SSP (Internal Accountability) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigations), and SDPOs.

He emphasized that SDPOs who consistently exhibited poor performance would be held responsible for their actions, stressing that any form of disinterest, negligence, or laxity in official duties would not be tolerated.

He announced that a daily performance review of all SDPOs would be conducted, and the annual reports of officers with unsatisfactory performance would reflect their incompetence.

The CCPO ordered that all pending investigation cases be resolved on merit within one week.

Similarly, the completion of challans, eradicating road pendency, and improvement in recovery should not be delayed.

He emphasized that cases involving nominated suspects pending for more than a month or cases related to unidentified suspects should not linger on for more than three months.

The CCPO stressed the need for rigorous crackdowns against drug peddlers and criminals, emphasizing that ensuring a peaceful environment and safeguarding the public were crucial responsibilities of the police force.

