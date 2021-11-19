CCPO reviews monthly performance expresses satisfaction

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abass Ahsand Friday expressed satisfaction over the monthly performance of the city police and directed to accelerate crackdown on anti-social elements and drug mafias who are making chaos in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abass Ahsand Friday expressed satisfaction over the monthly performance of the city police and directed to accelerate crackdown on anti-social elements and drug mafias who are making chaos in the city.

He issued these directives while chairing a monthly performance meeting of the city police that was attended by senior police officers and concerned staff members. The concerned police officers informed the CCPO about performance of their respective unit and assignments accomplished by the police personnel.

CCPO appreciated the policemen for performing their duty in professional manners and also directed policemen to work dedicatedly for gaining public confidence.

The meeting was informed that city police during last month have achieved successes by adapting new strategies against street crimes.

Police arrested 65 robbery's suspects, car and motorcycle snatching. Police also recovered more than Rs 8.1 million in cash, as well as three valuable laptops, weapons and motorcycles, including 78 valuable mobile phones that were snatched in different incidents.