CCPO reviews overall situation of law & order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting was held under the chair of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday to review the overall situation of law and order and crime control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday to review the overall situation of law and order and crime control.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers to take immediate and effective measures to control crime and provide relief to the citizens.

He further directed the officials to take full action against drug peddlers, possession mafia and organized crime. Adopt an effective and joint action plan for immediate remediation of theft, robbery, extortion, he added.

The CCPO Lahore said that it is impossible to solve serious crimes without catching the criminals, so the police officers should focus on arresting the A-category proclaimed offenders.

He directed the SPs to adopt practical policing and go out in the field to improve the working of police stations.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that the SPs and SDPOs along with the investigating officers sit and complete the challans of the cases as soon as possible and strengthen their command for public relief while increasing the rate of challaning and recovery. He also directed to speed up operations under National Action Plan. He further said that the implementation of Temporary Residence Ordinance, Arms Ordinance, Anti-One Wheeling and Aerial Firing Act should be ensured.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, Ct. Dr. Asad Ejaz, SSP Investigation, SSP Operations and SPs participated in the meeting.