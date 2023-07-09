CCPO reviews performance of Cantonment, Model Town Division

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting to review the performance of Cantonment and Model Town Divisions at his office here on Sunday.

During the meeting, he directed to finalize the security plan for the month of Muharram in coordination with stakeholders. He issued instructions to maintain strict surveillance of hotspots in Lahore and conduct search and sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations in the surrounding areas of sensitive locations.

The CCPO expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of lax Station House Officers and in-charges of investigations and instructed them to improve their performance. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Cantonment Division and instructed SHOs and investigation in-charges to resolve all pending cases and clear road certificates within the specified time frame. In future, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) would supervise the respective tasks of investigation and operations wings.

SDPOs (investigations) would further improve the quality of investigation, while SDPOs (ops) would be responsible for effective actions against crime and ensuring the crackdown on lawbreakers; he added and asked the officers concerned to devise beats and assign tasks to SDPOs. No case should remain under inspection for more than a month, he stressed.

Kamyana also issued directives to improve the standard of investigation in cases of murder and robbery, emphasizing the importance of a strict crackdown on habitual thieves, dacoits, proclaimed offenders, and drug dealers. He highlighted the need for the police force to serve as a role model institution in maintaining peace within society.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Ops) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood, Superintendents of Police of Cantonment and Model Town Divisions, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Circle Officers, SHOs, SDPOs, and in-charge investigation.