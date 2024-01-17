CCPO Reviews Performance Of Investigation Wing
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 11:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the Investigation Wing.
The meeting focused on assessing the status of pending road certificates, addressing silent accused cases, and reviewing ongoing investigations.
The CCPO instructed the Divisional SPs to prioritize dealing with pending road certificates and cases under investigation.
