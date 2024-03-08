Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Performance Of Iqbal Town,City Divisions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CCPO reviews performance of Iqbal Town,City divisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office here

on Friday to review performance of Iqbal Town and City divisions.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the performance of both divisions was conducted.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed satisfaction with the effective crime control and good performance

from the City Division and praised SHOs of PSs of Shahdara, New Anarkali, Badami Bagh and Gawalmandi for their performance.

The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to set up open courts in their respective areas to provide

relief to the public.

He emphasized that upon receiving reports of aerial firing, DSPs should reach crime scenes themselves

to ensure thorough investigations and action.

Kamyana also directed to conduct operations in plain clothes for crime control and ensuring the safe

delivery of Ramadan Neghabaan Relief Packages to deserving citizens by the government.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Ch, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Incharge (Investigations) from Iqbal Town and City Divisions.

Related Topics

Firing Police Circle Bagh From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming ..

TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..

6 minutes ago
 Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental ..

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect

1 hour ago
 Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to ..

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..

1 hour ago
 This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team ..

This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..

1 hour ago
 PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

3 hours ago
 PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

3 hours ago
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

3 hours ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

5 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

5 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan