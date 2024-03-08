CCPO Reviews Performance Of Iqbal Town,City Divisions
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office here
on Friday to review performance of Iqbal Town and City divisions.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the performance of both divisions was conducted.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed satisfaction with the effective crime control and good performance
from the City Division and praised SHOs of PSs of Shahdara, New Anarkali, Badami Bagh and Gawalmandi for their performance.
The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to set up open courts in their respective areas to provide
relief to the public.
He emphasized that upon receiving reports of aerial firing, DSPs should reach crime scenes themselves
to ensure thorough investigations and action.
Kamyana also directed to conduct operations in plain clothes for crime control and ensuring the safe
delivery of Ramadan Neghabaan Relief Packages to deserving citizens by the government.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Ch, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Incharge (Investigations) from Iqbal Town and City Divisions.
Recent Stories
TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women serving in police source of pride: CCPO7 seconds ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank10 seconds ago
-
Tributes paid to resilient Kashmiri women15 seconds ago
-
All roads to different valleys opened for traffic after snowfall in Chitral20 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrated sports event20 minutes ago
-
Recognizing Pakistani Women's contributions in agriculture30 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP40 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to female health workers on International Women’s Day40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five lawbreakers with 418 kites, 20 liquor bottles40 minutes ago
-
NCHD organizes seminar on Women Day40 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 9500 stake money50 minutes ago