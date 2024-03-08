CCPO reviews performance of Iqbal Town,City divisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office here

on Friday to review performance of Iqbal Town and City divisions.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the performance of both divisions was conducted.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed satisfaction with the effective crime control and good performance

from the City Division and praised SHOs of PSs of Shahdara, New Anarkali, Badami Bagh and Gawalmandi for their performance.

The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to set up open courts in their respective areas to provide

relief to the public.

He emphasized that upon receiving reports of aerial firing, DSPs should reach crime scenes themselves

to ensure thorough investigations and action.

Kamyana also directed to conduct operations in plain clothes for crime control and ensuring the safe

delivery of Ramadan Neghabaan Relief Packages to deserving citizens by the government.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Ch, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Incharge (Investigations) from Iqbal Town and City Divisions.