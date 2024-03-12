Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Performance Of OCU, AVLS

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 08:52 PM

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

Capital City Police Officer ( CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Organized Crime Unit ( OCU) and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer ( CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Organized Crime Unit ( OCU) and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS).

DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar briefed the meeting about the OCU and the AVLS operations.

While highlighting the crucial role of the Organized Crime Unit in combating serious crimes, the CCPO directed that the OCU should take effective measures to provide justice to the citizens by apprehending perpetrators of serious crimes. He directed to form comprehensive strategies for apprehending target killers, shooters, and extortionists, in addition to bringing the culprits of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, and dacoity, to logical conclusions.

The CCPO also reviewed the influx and recovery of stolen motorcycles and vehicles. AVLS officers were tasked with arresting motorcycle gangsters and prosecuting record offenders. They were instructed to deploy plain-clothed personnel at hotspots of motorcycle theft and conduct checks.

The CCPO also emphasized the use of modern technology in order to control serious crimes. He directed the Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff to improve their performance by utilizing the Punjab Safe City Authority system to prevent car and motorcycle theft and snatching.

DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, SP (North) Farhan Bilal, SP (South) Aftab Ahmad Phularwan, SP (AVLS) Rana Zahid Hussain, Divisional DSPs, incharge (AVLS) and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Car

Recent Stories

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

3 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments conti ..

Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore

1 minute ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

3 minutes ago
 DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential ..

DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

1 minute ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hil ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..

1 minute ago
 Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

1 minute ago
Old enmity claims life

Old enmity claims life

1 minute ago
 MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, i ..

MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard

22 minutes ago
 Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate ..

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

22 minutes ago
 Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembe ..

Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

24 minutes ago
 Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan