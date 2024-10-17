CCPO reviews performance of officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting

on Thursday and reviewed the performance of officials in accordance with

the key performance indicators introduced by the chief minister Punjab.

The CCPO emphasized the introduction of reforms within the department to serve better

the masses.

He urged the officers to adhere to the key performance indicators to demonstrate

outstanding public-centric performance.

He asked the officers to ensure timely responses and actions upon receiving calls to the emergency

helpline 15.

The CCPO also highlighted the need for improving quality of investigations and advocated for

the implementation of modern IT based policing techniques for better crime control.

To enhance community engagement, he instructed divisional officers to hold open courts to provide

relief at the grassroots, emphasizing that officers should be fully accessible to the public.

He called for effective measures to combat drug-related cases.

Siddique Kamyana also stressed the importance of strictly prohibiting aerial firing and kite-flying.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, CTO Lahore Amara

Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed and SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal attended the meeting.