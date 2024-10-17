Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Performance Of Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

CCPO reviews performance of officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting

on Thursday and reviewed the performance of officials in accordance with

the key performance indicators introduced by the chief minister Punjab.

The CCPO emphasized the introduction of reforms within the department to serve better

the masses.

He urged the officers to adhere to the key performance indicators to demonstrate

outstanding public-centric performance.

He asked the officers to ensure timely responses and actions upon receiving calls to the emergency

helpline 15.

The CCPO also highlighted the need for improving quality of investigations and advocated for

the implementation of modern IT based policing techniques for better crime control.

To enhance community engagement, he instructed divisional officers to hold open courts to provide

relief at the grassroots, emphasizing that officers should be fully accessible to the public.

He called for effective measures to combat drug-related cases.

Siddique Kamyana also stressed the importance of strictly prohibiting aerial firing and kite-flying.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, CTO Lahore Amara

Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed and SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab

Recent Stories

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

4 minutes ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

2 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

2 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

2 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

2 hours ago
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

4 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

16 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan