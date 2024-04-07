Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Police Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CCPO reviews police performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office here on Sunday to review ongoing operations against drug trafficking and the apprehension of notorious criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The CCPO ordered expediting action against wanted criminals involved in murder cases and different acts of violence. He asked the investigative officers to benefit from the forensic science lab facility and professional expertise to pursue cases on merit. Affective investigations would help bring culprits to justice, he maintained.

The police are fully determined to eradicate drug trafficking from Lahore, he said and ordered accelerating crackdowns against individuals involved in the nefarious drug trade.

He emphasized tightening the noose around those involved in the online buying and selling of drugs.

The CCPO instructed action to curb the drug mafia, ensuring exemplary operations with effective coordination to ensure the eradication of drug dealers. Police's effective crime control strategies and operational measures would contribute to the establishment of a secure society, he concluded.

DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., Divisional SPs, SP South (Organized Crime Unit) Aftab Phularwan and SP (Organized Crime Unit) North Furqan Bilal attended the meeting.

