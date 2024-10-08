CCPO Reviews Police Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddiq Kamyana chaired performance review meeting of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions, at his office
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddiq Kamyana chaired performance review meeting of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions, at his office.
The CCPO assigned the SSP (Investigation) the task of daily monitoring cases involving both nominated and unidentified accused, emphasising the need to resolve pending cases and ensure timely handling of ongoing investigations. He ordered a crackdown on gangs involved in motorcycle theft, urging the use of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority network to enhance preventive measures.
The CCPO directed the SSP (Operations) to engage with residents in hotspot areas to install barriers in societies, stressing that SHOs should maintain continuous communication with the community. The CCPO also highlighted the importance of ensuring tenant registration under the tenant registration system.
Additionally, the CCPO called for an acceleration of the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, advocating for the use of modern technology and human intelligence to arrest wanted criminals. He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and highhandedness.
Bilal Siddiq urged officers to focus on the quality of investigations, emphasising that their best performance would enhance the department's reputation.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation in-charges of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions.
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke
Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project
Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted
CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan reiterates r ..
IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals
Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures
Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 2143
Pakistan making notable progress in economic, foreign affairs: Ashrafi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme17 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke17 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area2 minutes ago
-
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia2 minutes ago
-
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project2 minutes ago
-
Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted2 minutes ago
-
CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan reiterates resolve to eliminate ..2 minutes ago
-
IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals2 minutes ago
-
Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 21432 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making notable progress in economic, foreign affairs: Ashrafi2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals1 hour ago