CCPO reviews police performance

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddiq Kamyana chaired performance review meeting of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions, at his office

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddiq Kamyana chaired performance review meeting of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions, at his office.

The CCPO assigned the SSP (Investigation) the task of daily monitoring cases involving both nominated and unidentified accused, emphasising the need to resolve pending cases and ensure timely handling of ongoing investigations. He ordered a crackdown on gangs involved in motorcycle theft, urging the use of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority network to enhance preventive measures.

The CCPO directed the SSP (Operations) to engage with residents in hotspot areas to install barriers in societies, stressing that SHOs should maintain continuous communication with the community. The CCPO also highlighted the importance of ensuring tenant registration under the tenant registration system.

Additionally, the CCPO called for an acceleration of the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, advocating for the use of modern technology and human intelligence to arrest wanted criminals. He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and highhandedness.

Bilal Siddiq urged officers to focus on the quality of investigations, emphasising that their best performance would enhance the department's reputation.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation in-charges of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions.