CCPO Reviews Police Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

CCPO reviews police performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday chaired a performance review meeting for the Model Town and Cantonment divisions.

During the meeting, the CCPO issued specific directives regarding security measures for International Women’s Day celebrations and the forthcoming Al-Quds Day rally. Bilal Siddique Kamyana tasked the SDPOs of Defence and Gulberg Circles with intensifying efforts to dismantle drug networks, stressing the importance of eliminating drugs and prioritizing recovery operations.

The CCPO also set clear targets for field officers to curb kite-flying. He underscored the strict enforcement of the kite-flying ban, emphasizing that this measure was crucial for safeguarding human lives.

Additionally, Bilal Siddique Kamyana instructed that standard operating procedures be meticulously followed in investigations involving cases of abduction and rape of women. He emphasized that the investigation wing should focus on the thorough and effective resolution of property-related crimes. Furthermore, the CCPO directed that the clearance of objectionable challans be closely monitored.

DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs and ASPs of Model Town and Cantonment Divisions, as well as Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-charges.

