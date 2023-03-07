UrduPoint.com

CCPO Reviews Policemen Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:42 PM

CCPO reviews policemen performance

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday presided over meetings to review crime statistics of Sadar and Iqbal Town divisions as well as status of cases under investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday presided over meetings to review crime statistics of Sadar and Iqbal Town divisions as well as status of cases under investigation.

The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of SPs, circle officers, SHOs and in-charges investigation of both divisions for January and February this year.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed his displeasure over poor performance of SDPOs and SHOs in arrest of hardened criminals, including proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, dacoits, recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons, besides enforcing the National Action Plan, the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act.

He also reprimanded in-charges investigations for low challaning rate, delay in completion of�under-investigation cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and robbery in in given timeline.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana lauded the performance of SDPO Raiwind DSP Amir Malik and SDPO IqbalTown circle ASP Sulman Zafar for their good performance in recovery of narcotics and overall supervision.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned that if any SHO was caught involved in backing up organized crimes, including drugs dealing and gambling, strict legal action would be taken against them.

The CCPO Lahore hinted at removal of SHOs and in-charges investigations from their present postings in case of no improvement in their performance till the next meeting.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SSPOperations Sohaib Ashraf, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, SP Operations Sadar Division Liaqat Kharal, SP Investigation Abdul Hannan, SPOperations Iqbal Town Usman Tippu, SP Investigation Aqeela Niazi Naqvi, allSDPOs, SHOs and In- Charges Investigation of both Sadar and Iqbal Town Divisions along with concerned officers attended the meetings.

