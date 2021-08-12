UrduPoint.com

CCPO Reviews Security Arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday visited various Imambargahs, including Khaema e Sadaat, Faisal Town Kotha Pind, Thokar Niaz Baig.

He reviewed security arrangements made for security of Majalis and processions of Muharramul Haram.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, divisional SPs and other officers were also present.

The CCPO said the police would provide foolproof security to all sacred programmes, adding that constant liaison with members of the central executive and divisional peace committees, religious leaders along with organizers and licence holders of Majalis and processions was being ensured to maintain peace in the city.

He directed all divisional SPs to personally monitor the affairs of deployment of officialsat various places in the city.

