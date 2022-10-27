CCPO reviews security arrangements

A meeting was chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday to review security arrangements in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting was chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday to review security arrangements in the city.

The CCPO said that the safety and security of lives and property of citizens was top priority of the Lahore police. He directed the senior police officers to continue search, combing and sweep operations throughout the city and ensure complete checking of hotels, goods transport and bus terminals while ensuring verification of passenger information.

Dogar said that the police officers and officials deputed at different places of the city should remain on high alert.

Divisional SSP and supervisory officers should deploy the personnel in their personal presence and brief them in detail about their responsibilities. He said that monitoring of all sensitive and important activities in the city should be ensured with the cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Dogar said that snipers posted on high-rise should keep a close eye on suspects. Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi to ensure alternative traffic arrangements for convenience of citizens.