CCPO reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Data Sahib urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Monday presiding over the second meeting of Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh at the Capital City Police Headquarters.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SP Security Sayyed Aziz and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

The CCPO, while talking to the DPC members, promised comprehensive security measures for the participants in both the sacred events.

However, he added that security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of ulema, community members and leaders, all stakeholders along with the civil society. "Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for substantial peace," Dogar added.

Members of the District Peace committee appealed to mourners, community members and citizens to participate in the main mourning processions instead of taking out individual group processions.