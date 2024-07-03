CCPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Qasim Ali Khan, along with SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, visited various areas of the city to review security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram.
The CCPO inspected the security plan and arrangements made for the peaceful observance of Muharram. He visited the Command and Control Room at Thana Kabli and Supreme Command Post Kohati Gate to evaluate the preparations.
SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar briefed the CCPO on security measures, programs, and coordination with other administrative departments.
The CCPO also met with religious leaders and traders in areas such as Qissa Khwani bazaar, Kohati, Gulbahar, and adjacent neighborhoods.
The CCPO assured that all necessary security arrangements have been completed to ensure a peaceful Muharram in the city.
Meetings were held with all stakeholders, including religious leaders and traders, to ensure coordination and cooperation for maintaining peace.
Emphasizing that security is the top priority, the CCPO stated that a special security plan is in its final stages to ensure peace in the city during Muharram.
