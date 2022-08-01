CCPO reviews security arrangements for Muharramul Haram

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday visited various Imam Bargahs and routes of mourning processions of the Iqbal Town division including Imambargah Kali Kothi, Qaisar-e-Batool Najaf Colony, Imambargah Gulshan-e-Zehra and Shah-e-Kharasaan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday visited various Imam Bargahs and routes of mourning processions of the Iqbal Town division including Imambargah Kali Kothi, Qaisar-e-Batool Najaf Colony, Imambargah Gulshan-e-Zehra and Shah-e-Kharasaan.

He reviewed the security arrangements for majalis and imambargahs as well as routes of mourning processions in Muharramul Haram.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir,SP Iqbal Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SDPOs, SHOs and related officers accompanied him.

The CCPO also met with the organizers of Imam Bargahs and license holders of majalis of Iqbal Town Division along with members of divisional and executive peace committee and discussed with them security arrangements and the solvable issues.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said round the clock monitoring of social media pages had been ensured through Special Monitoring Cells in Muharramul Haram and police along with CTD and FIA would take strict action against uploading and making hate material promoting extremism, religious disputes and sectarianism.

He stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different schools of thought to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said it was the need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among people setting aside individual and collective differences.

He issued directions for the foolproof security arrangements of majalis and processions and said that around 10,000 police officers and officials along with personnel of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Anti Riot Force, Elite Force and Ababeel Squad would perform security duties.

The CCPO said that vantage points had been ensured on the roofs of Imam Bargahs, walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed. The participants would only be allowed to enter the processions after complete checking and body search by Lahore police officials as well as volunteers of the community by metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

Lady police officers and volunteers were deployed for the checking of female participants, he asserted.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that physical as well as electronic barriers would also be installed to ensure safety of the participants of main processions. Lahore police would ensure checking of all the persons at entry and exit points of the city including bus stands and railway station with the help of different Police Apps, he concluded.