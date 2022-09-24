CCPO reviews security arrangements for T-20I cricket matches

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has pledged peaceful conduct of Pakistan-England T-20I cricket matches to be held at Qaddafi Stadium from September 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has pledged peaceful conduct of Pakistan-England T-20I cricket matches to be held at Qaddafi Stadium from September 28.

He was presiding over a meeting on Saturday at the CCPO headquarters to review the security arrangements for T-20I series and also reviewed overall law & order and crime control situation of the city.

The CCPO said that foolproof security would be provided to officials and other foreign staff and media during their visit of Lahore. He said a comprehensive security and traffic plan had been finalised in consultation of all the allied departments, including district administration, security agencies and Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that more than 8,000 police officers and officials would be deployed during the three T20I matches to be held in Lahore. Divisional SSP would personally check the security measures taken at route of the teams and their residential places, he said and added that search and sweep operations were being continued around different areas of the city, particularly around cricket stadium and residences of guests.

The SSP and supervisory officers would brief and debrief the deployed personnel themselves and no one would be allowed to leave his/her place of duties till the evacuation of each and every spectators from the stadium, the CCPO added.

The CCPO directed the City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazar Mehdi to ensure alternative traffic arrangements for the convenience of people and provide zero route during the movement of both teams.

Dogar was informed that special pickets would be set up at more than 200 selected places of the city during the Pak-England T20I matches.

While reviewing the crime control and law & order issues, CCPO directed all divisional SPs to fully follow the chain of command in policy and decision making, motivate themselves for enhancing the prestige of the department and the command through rendering best possible services to the aggrieved humanity.

He ordered to take effective measures to tackle the incidents of motorcycle theft and robbery and to increase patrolling in crime hot spot areas.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SSP Investigation Hussnain Haider and other officers concerned attended the meeting.