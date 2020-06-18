CCPO reviews security arrangements in lockdown areas

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Wednesday visited Defense and Cantt areas to review security arrangements during smart lockdown

During the visit, Zulfiqar Hameed said that lockdown had been imposed for the protection of people so that they should cooperate with the police.

He directed that there was no obstruction in the movement for groceries and other essential items,including medicines.

He directed the policemen on duty to ensure the use of face masks and kits.