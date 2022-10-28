CCPO reviews security arrangements of long march

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday visited different points of the city to review security arrangements of PTI long march

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar, SPs, SDPOs, District Administration and Lahore Police officers accompanied the CCPO Lahore.

The CCPO Lahore checked the security duty at various points including Liberty Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Ichhra and Qartaba Chowk. He reviewed the security arrangements on the long march route and metro bus track. He directed that the deputed officers and personnel should be extremely alert and keep close eye on the suspects.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the traffic officers to guide the citizens about alternative routes to keep the traffic flowing. He said that no one is allowed to take the law into hands and affect law and order. He said that Dolphin Squad, Peru and Elite Force teams should conduct effective patrolling around highways, places of worship and sensitive places.

The CCPO Lahore directed the CTO Lahore to ensure traffic arrangements for the convenience of citizens.