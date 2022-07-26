CCPO reviews security for Muharramul Haram

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday presided over a meeting of organizers and license holders of mourning processions of Muharamul Haram at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday presided over a meeting of organizers and license holders of mourning processions of Muharamul Haram at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Security Rashid Hydayat, SP Headquarters, divisional SPs Operations, SDPOs and concerned police officers were present on the occasion. A large number of organizers of licensed and unlicensed mourning processions of Muharramul Haram, and guardians of Imam Bargahs participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO said that the promotion of inter-faith harmony, peace, law & order and the establishment of an atmosphere of national integrity during Muharram was the top most priority of Lahore police.

He reiterated this resolve to make upcoming Muharram peaceful with the cooperation of all schools of thought, scholars, community leaders and related departments and security agencies.

The CCPO said that foolproof security would be provided to all the processions and their participants in Muharramul Harram and security arrangements would be made more strict than earlier.

He continued that more than 650 mourning processions would be held throughout the city during Muharram.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the routes of processions, timings, loudspeakers act would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The organizers of Imam Bargahs and license holders of mourning processions and Majalis presented suggestions and submissions to CCPO Lahore.