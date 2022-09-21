UrduPoint.com

CCPO Reviews Security In City

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CCPO reviews security in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the overall law & order situation and security measures adopted by Lahore police to control crime and provide security to the citizens.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Security, SP Civil Lines, other senior police officers accompanied him.

The CCPO also visited Supreme Court Lahore Registry Branch to review the security arrangements on the occasion of All Pakistan Lawyers Convention. He checked the security arrangements at the entrance and exit points of the lawyers convention and adjacent areas.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the Dolphin Squad and PERU teams to ensure effective patrolling on Supreme Court Lahore Registry road and surrounding roads. He directed that the snipers deputed on rooftops of the surrounding buildings should keep a close watch on all the activities of the convention, suspicious vehicles and persons.

He also met the organizers of the Lawyers Convention and assured them provision of maximum security to the participants of the convention. The organizers of the Lawyers' Convention expressed their complete satisfaction over the security arrangements of the Lahore Police.

