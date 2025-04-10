Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Security Measures For Vaisakhi Festival, Mela Chiraghan

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over performance review meeting of the Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office on Thursday

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said that the best security will be provided to Sikhs visiting for the Vaisakhi Festival and to attendees of the Mela Chiraghan. He directed that best security arrangements be ensured at Gurdwaras and the accommodations of Sikh visitors.

Supervisory officers were instructed to strictly implement the security SOPs for the pilgrims.

The CCPO asserted that there would be zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of authority. He directed that effective measures be taken to prevent the heroin and crystal meth (ice) trade and assigned the task of eradicating drug trafficking to the city police.

Highlighting the need for increased patrolling, he stressed to curb motorcycle theft, robbery and snatching incidents.

The CCPO Lahore ordered to pay attention to the timely investigation of property crimes, adding that enhancing the quality of investigations will lead to timely relief for the public.

DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Taswawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and investigation incharges of the Civil Lines and City Divisions attended the meeting.

