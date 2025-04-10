CCPO Reviews Security Measures For Vaisakhi Festival, Mela Chiraghan
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over performance review meeting of the Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over performance review meeting of the Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office on Thursday.
Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said that the best security will be provided to Sikhs visiting for the Vaisakhi Festival and to attendees of the Mela Chiraghan. He directed that best security arrangements be ensured at Gurdwaras and the accommodations of Sikh visitors.
Supervisory officers were instructed to strictly implement the security SOPs for the pilgrims.
The CCPO asserted that there would be zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of authority. He directed that effective measures be taken to prevent the heroin and crystal meth (ice) trade and assigned the task of eradicating drug trafficking to the city police.
Highlighting the need for increased patrolling, he stressed to curb motorcycle theft, robbery and snatching incidents.
The CCPO Lahore ordered to pay attention to the timely investigation of property crimes, adding that enhancing the quality of investigations will lead to timely relief for the public.
DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Taswawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and investigation incharges of the Civil Lines and City Divisions attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 minute ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 minute ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik11 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP11 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured11 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan11 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners11 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday21 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics21 minutes ago