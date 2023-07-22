Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Security Of Chinese Citizens

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

CCPO reviews security of Chinese citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday and reviewed the security of Chinese citizens.

DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi provided a comprehensive briefing on various security issues related to Chinese citizens.

The CCPO ordered to ensure the highest level of security for consulates in the provincial capital, emphasizing that the relevant police officers should maintain constant communication with Chinese citizens residing in their respective areas, as well as with the management of Chinese installations, focal persons, and other law enforcement agencies. Stringent security measures were being implemented for the residences, work sites, and offices of Chinese citizens, he said.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that providing foolproof security to all foreigners, including Chinese citizens, experts, and investors visiting for business or private purposes, was the foremost responsibility of the Lahore police. The SPU (Special Protection Unit) had been diligently performing security duties for Chinese citizens with utmost dedication. He emphasized that ensuring the unwavering security of foreigners remains a top priority for the Lahore police.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SP (Security) Tauqir Muhammad Naeem, SP (Headquarters) Muhammad Abdullah Lak and Divisional SPs (Operations).

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business China Nasir All Top

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

44 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

58 minutes ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

1 hour ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

3 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

3 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

3 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

4 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

4 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan