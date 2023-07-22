CCPO reviews security of Chinese citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday and reviewed the security of Chinese citizens.

DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi provided a comprehensive briefing on various security issues related to Chinese citizens.

The CCPO ordered to ensure the highest level of security for consulates in the provincial capital, emphasizing that the relevant police officers should maintain constant communication with Chinese citizens residing in their respective areas, as well as with the management of Chinese installations, focal persons, and other law enforcement agencies. Stringent security measures were being implemented for the residences, work sites, and offices of Chinese citizens, he said.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that providing foolproof security to all foreigners, including Chinese citizens, experts, and investors visiting for business or private purposes, was the foremost responsibility of the Lahore police. The SPU (Special Protection Unit) had been diligently performing security duties for Chinese citizens with utmost dedication. He emphasized that ensuring the unwavering security of foreigners remains a top priority for the Lahore police.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SP (Security) Tauqir Muhammad Naeem, SP (Headquarters) Muhammad Abdullah Lak and Divisional SPs (Operations).