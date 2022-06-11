CCPO reviews security of Chinese installations

A meeting, chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday, reviewed security arrangements at the Chinese installations, and progress on arrest of targeted offenders and criminals, and crackdown on kite-flyers and drug-traffickers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting, chaired by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday, reviewed security arrangements at the Chinese installations, and progress on arrest of targeted offenders and criminals, and crackdown on kite-flyers and drug-traffickers.

The CCPO directed the police officers to ensure implementation of the 'Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishment Act' in letter and spirit, while lodging immediate cases for non-compliance and violation of security SOPs (standard operating procedures) despite issuance of prior notices.

He said that security arrangements should be ensured in accordance with the SOPs and security audits of the Chinese installations and residences should be carried out.

The CCPO Lahore said that there should be zero tolerance for kite-flying and cases should be registered against the law violators without any delay or discrimination. He said that prompt registration of cases in crimes against property had improved the confidence of citizens in the police.

DIG Operations Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, all divisional SPs Operations and relevant officers attended the meeting.