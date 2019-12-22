UrduPoint.com
CCPO Reviews Security Of Churches

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed here on Sunday visited different churches and reviewed the security arrangements.

According to official sources, he visited Cathedral church and others located at old Anarkali, near Nila Gumbad and others areas.

The CCPO also met police officers and personnel and issued special directions to them.

Zulfiqar Hameed said all possible security was being provided at the worship places of christian community ahead of Christmas.

Police would ensure security at recreational places on Christmas day, he added.

The CCPO also met the heads of christian community and extended Christmas greetings.

