Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Security Plans, Law-enforcement Strategies Ahead Of Major Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CCPO reviews security plans, law-enforcement strategies ahead of major events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar divisions, focusing on law and order, public service delivery, and professional matters.

With major city events approaching, including the Horse & Cattle Show, Champions Trophy, and Ramazan festivities, the CCPO stressed the need for special security arrangements. He directed the DIG (Investigation) to expedite the resolution of property crime cases to ensure timely relief for the public.

Kamyana also ordered decisive actions against drug trafficking, urging a ramp-up in intelligence-based operations to dismantle the drug trade.

He called on supervisory officers to personally oversee anti-narcotics efforts to achieve effective results.

Additionally, the CCPO instructed the SSP (Operations) to monitor the crime control performance of subordinate officers daily, and directed SPs to assign specific targets to SHOs, ensuring proper follow-ups. Kamyana stressed that all Lahore Police departments must collaborate to meet institutional objectives.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, and senior officers from Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions.

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

2 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

32 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

47 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

2 hours ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

2 hours ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan