CCPO reviews security plans, law-enforcement strategies ahead of major events

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the performance of Iqbal Town and Saddar divisions, focusing on law and order, public service delivery, and professional matters.

With major city events approaching, including the Horse & Cattle Show, Champions Trophy, and Ramazan festivities, the CCPO stressed the need for special security arrangements. He directed the DIG (Investigation) to expedite the resolution of property crime cases to ensure timely relief for the public.

Kamyana also ordered decisive actions against drug trafficking, urging a ramp-up in intelligence-based operations to dismantle the drug trade.

He called on supervisory officers to personally oversee anti-narcotics efforts to achieve effective results.

Additionally, the CCPO instructed the SSP (Operations) to monitor the crime control performance of subordinate officers daily, and directed SPs to assign specific targets to SHOs, ensuring proper follow-ups. Kamyana stressed that all Lahore Police departments must collaborate to meet institutional objectives.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, and senior officers from Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions.