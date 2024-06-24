Open Menu

CCPO Reviews Security Situation In City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CCPO reviews security situation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall

security situation and other professional matters at his office here on Monday.

Presiding over the meeting, the CCPO commended the officers for their excellent

teamwork in controlling crime in the provincial capital during Eidul Azha.

The CCPO directed the officers to perform their duties with dedication, stressing

the need for swift resolution of ongoing investigations.

He stressed the importance of excellent coordination with the prosecution department

to expedite the pending cases.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said the arrest of any innocent person would not

be tolerated. He reaffirmed the police's commitment to protecting the lives, property

and honour of public, urging the police staff to win the hearts of people through their

professionalism, commitment and performance.

Bilal Siddique issued orders for the prompt arrest of those wanted in electricity theft

cases and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes such as murder and attempted murder.

He emphasised focusing on the quality of investigations and ensuring quick justice for

the victims by promptly completing under investigation cases.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations)

Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (CRO) Aqeela Niaz Naqvi, SPs (OCU) Aftab Ahmad Phularwan, Furqan Bilal,

SP (AVLS) Rana Zahid and divisional SPs attended the meeting.

