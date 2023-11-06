CCPO reviews uplift schemes of police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, during a meeting held here on Monday, reviewed the progress of various development schemes of police stations.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work of different development schemes and welfare based projects of police stations.

DIG Operation Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and SSP (Admn) Atif Nazeer gave a detailed briefing about the uplift schemes of police department Lahore. The meeting discussed in detail regarding the construction of new police stations, improvement of police stations condition and shifting them at rental buildings carried out under the project of special initiative for police stations. The meeting was especially briefed about the completion of 50 police stations under the said scheme.

The CCPO stressed upon to make early functioning of Bhatti Gate Police Station and other development projects continued under Annual Development Programme (ADP). He said that setting up of more police stations was dire need of the hour as per proportion of the population of Lahore. Police stations were being strengthened with modern equipments and facilities, he said and added the police stations were being modernised with the state-of-art facilities under the vision of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Public must get positive impact from the up-gradation of police stations. He further instructed the staff of Lahore police to behave politely with the people coming to the police station for the redressal of their complaints.