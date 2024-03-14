CCPO reviews work on ongoing development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review progress on ongoing developmental schemes and welfare projects.

The meeting also reviewed establishment of 22 new police stations under the smart police stations programme and acquisition of land for construction of new smart police stations in place of dilapidated and rented buildings. Under the programme, 22 new police stations would be constructed in Wahdat Colony, Nawankot, Johar Town, Samanabad, Gujjarpura, Lorri Adda, Harbanspura, Shafiqabad and Shalimar areas, among others.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO emphasised the need for enhanced coordination with line departments for the construction of new police stations and the acquisition of land. He assigned the task of acquiring suitable lands for smart police stations to SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir. Kamyana also urged for speedy completion of ongoing development projects under the developmental programme.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza and In-charge Development Branch Ishtiaq Ahmad.