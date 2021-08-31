CCPO shows concern over escape of smuggler, directs lodging report against responsible

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan shows displeasure over escape of a drug smuggler during court hearing and directed to lodge a case against responsible policemen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan shows displeasure over escape of a drug smuggler during court hearing and directed to lodge a case against responsible policemen.

According to police spokesman here on Tuesday, three police officials including Sub-Inspector, Wajid Khan, Sub-Inspector, Tariq Khan and Head Constable, Rahm Taj were responsible to present the two accused drug smugglers before the court on August 27.

During the hearing, one of the arrested smugglers, Arshad Khan, somehow deceived the policemen and managed to escape.

Taking action on the incident, the CCPO directed to lodge a report against on duty policemen in the Police Station Tehkal.

Meanwhile, the two policemen have acquired bail-before-arrest while the other Tariq Khan was arrested and presented in the court.