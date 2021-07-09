UrduPoint.com
CCPO Shuffles 11 DSPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan here Friday shuffles 11 Divisional Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and posted them against new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan here Friday shuffles 11 Divisional Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and posted them against new assignments.

According to a notification issued here, DSP Investigation Rural, Janan Habib (BS-17) has been transferred and posted as DSP Security CCP, DSP Investigation Cantt., Said Rahim (BS-17) posted as DSP Security Khyber Teaching Hospital, DSP Headquarters, Tayyab Jan (BS-17) posted as SDPO Chamkani, the services of DSP Investigation-II Cantt., Inayat Ullah and DSP Investigation Saddar, Noor Ullah have been given at the disposal of Chief Traffic Peshawar.

Similarly, Inspector Ihsan Shah (BS-16) has been posted as Acting SDPO Cantt., Inspector Mukhtiar Ali (BS-16) posted Acting DSP Investigation Cantt., Inspector Fazle Rabi (BS-16) posted Acting DSP Investigation Saddar, Acting SDPO Cantt., Inspector Shabir Khan (BS-16) has been transferred and posted as Acting DSP Investigation Rural, Inspector Fazal Ur Rehman (BS-16) as Acting DSP Investigation City, and Acting DSP Complaint & Enquiry, Inspector Sher Afzal (BS-16) as Acting DSP Headquarters.

