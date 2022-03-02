UrduPoint.com

CCPO Starts Tree Plantation Campaign

Published March 02, 2022

CCPO starts tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Wednesday started tree plantation campaign under Clean and Green Punjab programme here.

He planted a sapling at the CCPO headquarters while the Punjab Forest Department had also set up an awareness stall.

The CCPO, on this occasion, said that the tree plantation drive would help in reducing pollution besides providing a pleasant atmosphere.

He said that police in collaboration with the Forest department and Parks and Horticulture Authority would plant the maximum saplings in all police offices.

He directed the officers to actively participate in the drive as it would ensure the best environment for all.

He directed SSP Admin Atif Nazir to issue orders to all units of the police for initiating tree plantation campaign.

SDO Punjab Forest Department Saqib Rasheed, DSP Kashif Dogar and other officers werealso present.

