CCPO stresses police, prosecution coordination to improve conviction rate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that in the present criminal justice system, police and prosecutors can work together to improve coordination and make investigation more effective.

Presiding over a meeting of prosecutors and police officers here on Saturday, he also called upon investigation and prosecution to ensure conviction of criminals in courts.

The meeting discussed joint line of action for police and prosecutors to improve the ratio of convictions of the criminals in courts as police seek full legal support from prosecutors with a view to sustain successful prosecution.

The CCPO Lahore ordered for holding regular meetings on weekly basis between the divisional prosecutors and the SPs to ensure completion of pending matters in given timeline. Criminals could not flee convictions if investigation was done on merit.

Punjab Prosecutor General Rai Mushtaq assured CCPO Lahore of complete cooperation from the Prosecution Department to ensure provision of timely justice to the victims through improved mutual coordination and cooperation.

All senior officers attended the meeting.