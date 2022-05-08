UrduPoint.com

CCPO Stresses Timely Investigation Of Cases On Merit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed the need for timely investigation of cases on merit and completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims.

He was presiding over a meeting of circle officers on Sunday at DIG Investigation Office here.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, all SDPOs of different circles of Lahore police attended the meeting.

The CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall performance of all circle officers. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar briefed the CCPO Lahore about the performance of all the circles. Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed his displeasure over the failure of SDPOs to complete investigation on time and to meet the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders (POs). He reprimanded several SDPOs over their unsatisfactory performance in under investigation cases.

