CCPO suspended two cops on alleged torturing of citizen

Taking strong notice of alleged torturing of a citizen by City Patrolling Squad on University Road, Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Tuesday suspended two cops and ordered initiating departmental inquiry against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Taking strong notice of alleged torturing of a citizen by City Patrolling Squad on University Road, Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Tuesday suspended two cops and ordered initiating departmental inquiry against them.

The suspended officials including Shift In-charge ASI Inayat and a driver Sultan.

Both of them have been directed to report police lines with immediate effect.