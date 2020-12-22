CCPO Suspended Two Cops On Alleged Torturing Of Citizen
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:46 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Taking strong notice of alleged torturing of a citizen by City Patrolling Squad on University Road, Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Tuesday suspended two cops and ordered initiating departmental inquiry against them.
The suspended officials including Shift In-charge ASI Inayat and a driver Sultan.
Both of them have been directed to report police lines with immediate effect.